



CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Cambridge police announced Saturday that they have made an arrest in connection with the Feb. 13 incident where two preteen girls were followed in the Pearl Street area.

Fifty-two-year-old Lionel Ivan Brathwaite Jr., who is believed to be homeless, was arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping.

On Friday, police released surveillance video of the encounter.

According to police, Brathwaite asked for directions and grabbed one of the girls by the arm. After walking with the girls for several streets, he asked the girls if they wanted to go down an alley with him. When the girls said no, he apologized and let the girl go. The girls then ran for home.

In a separate incident, the mother of a 17-year-old girl in Cambridge said her daughter was followed in Central Square on Feb. 3. The suspect was described by police as a bald, white man with a noticeable scar on his head. No arrests have been made.