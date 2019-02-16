  • WBZ TV

By Paul Burton
Filed Under:Fenway, Paul Burton, Paula Sharaga


BROOKLINE (CBS) – A Brookline community is mourning the loss of a well-known children’s librarian, activist and cyclist Paula Sharaga.

The 69-year-old Cambridge resident was killed Friday when she collided with a cement truck while biking in the Fenway neighborhood.

“Paula was just a person who loved life,” said Brookline Library Director Sara Slymon, who described Sharaga as a “vibrant, fun, funny, interesting, kind and empathetic person who had a passion for her job and the environment.”

Paula Sharaga (Photo Via Public Library of Brookline Facebook)

Police say the cement truck was stopped at a traffic light on Brookline Avenue. When the light turned green, the truck started to move forward while Paula was riding in the intersection.

“It’s just a sad situation,” said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. “We launched a great plan last year going down Commonwealth Ave., working really closely with MassDot, and we have to start thinking about the infrastructure around the whole area, and not just Boston … we should be looking at the whole infrastructure on the Commonwealth when it comes to bicycles and pedestrians.”

Boston Police and Mass. State Police responded to Park Drive and Brookline Avenue Friday after a woman on a bike was hit by a cement truck (WBZ-TV)

And friend Sheila Parks remembers Sharaga as a dedicated activist. “She was really an activist – an anti-nuclear activist.”

Sharaga’s husband of 25 years, Erik, said that she was a beloved woman by many and loved spending time at the Brookline Public Library and spending time with the children.

The Coolidge Corner Library where she biked to work every day was closed for the weekend as grief counselors were brought in for the staff.

The accident remains under investigation.

The driver of the truck has not been charged.

Paul Burton

Comments
  1. jordan lewis ring, ringlawfirm says:
    February 16, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    MORE DEATHS ARE CERTAIN…..
    ROADS BUILT FOR HIGH SPEED OR HEAVY EQUIPMENT WAS THE KEY TO ROADWAYS…NOT BIKES…
    GET THE BIKES OFF THE ROADS NOW…
    TIME TO GROW UP FACE REALITY…
    OR MORE WILL DIE!

