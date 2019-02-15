  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Allison Donovan, Edward Clark, Somerville


SOMERVILLE (CBS) – The driver charged with killing a popular teacher in a hit and run crash in Somerville is due in court Friday.

Edward Clark, 55, of Norwood, will be arraigned in Somerville District Court on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a death.

Edward Clark. (Photo credit: Somerville Police)

Police said Clark was driving the black Ford F150 pick-up truck that hit two women in a crosswalk on Powder House Boulevard February 8 and drove off. The crash was recorded on surveillance cameras in the area.

Truck believed to be involved in Somerville hit and run crash (Photo credit: Middlesex DA)

One of the women, 40-year-old Allison Donovan, died. She was a beloved teacher in Watertown. The other woman was treated at a hospital and released.

Allison Donovan. (WBZ-TV graphic)

Prosecutors say the break in the case came Thursday when a Tufts University Police Officer spotted a truck with front-end damage on University Avenue and called Somerville Police. They tracked down Clark and arrested him.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said he could face even more charges, once the investigation is complete.

