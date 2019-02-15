



SOMERVILLE (CBS) – The driver charged with killing a popular teacher in a hit and run crash in Somerville is due in court Friday.

Edward Clark, 55, of Norwood, will be arraigned in Somerville District Court on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a death.

Police said Clark was driving the black Ford F150 pick-up truck that hit two women in a crosswalk on Powder House Boulevard February 8 and drove off. The crash was recorded on surveillance cameras in the area.

One of the women, 40-year-old Allison Donovan, died. She was a beloved teacher in Watertown. The other woman was treated at a hospital and released.

Prosecutors say the break in the case came Thursday when a Tufts University Police Officer spotted a truck with front-end damage on University Avenue and called Somerville Police. They tracked down Clark and arrested him.

Edward Clark is brought into Somerville District Court to face charges in connection with a hit-and-run that took the life of beloved Watertown teacher Allison Donovan one week ago today.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said he could face even more charges, once the investigation is complete.