REVERE (CBS) — A 45-year-old woman was arrested for drunk driving after she crashed into a school transport van in Revere, Mass. State Police said.

There were 10 students from Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School in the van at the time of the crash on Eliot Circle around 1 p.m. Friday.

One student who complained of shoulder soreness was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital. Another student may have bitten his life, State Police said. No other injuries were reported.

According to Superintendent David Bibarri, it appeared the woman’s car drifted into the wrong lane and hit the side and front of the van. While the van is still drivable, it was towed from the scene.

The identity of the woman has not been released at this time. She was taken to the State Police Barracks in Revere to be booked.

The school van had been transporting students back to school after a trip to a construction project in Winthrop.