REVERE (CBS) – When a 25-foot dead whale washed up on Revere Beach in September, the city agreed to bury the whale on the beach. Now, it’s not so sure.

At a meeting Wednesday night, residents said they are concerned about the smell and the impact on the beach.

A dead whale washed ashore on Revere Beach. (Image Credit: Cheryl Fiandaca/WBZ-TV)

Going forward, the city decided that if any large mammals like a whale wash up on the beach, Revere will not give the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation permission to bury those animals.

State Rep. RoseLee Vincent was at a meeting about the issue Wednesday night and said she is filing legislation to prevent large mammals being buried at Massachusetts beaches.

