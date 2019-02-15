



QUINCY (CBS) – People came together in Quincy tonight to remember a man who was killed last month breaking up a fight.

Christopher McCallum, 44, of Bridgewater, died after breaking up a fight at the American Legion Nickerson Post on Moon Island Road in late January.

His wife Kathy spoke at the vigil. “Chris would be truly humbled to see how many lives he had touched. Chris is smiling down on us as he watches all of you here, to provide comfort and take care of his family during this difficult time,” she said.

Witnesses said there was a series of fights at the American Legion post and as McCallum tried to break one of them up, he was struck. He ended up outside and collapsed. One person throwing punches was the son of a retired Quincy police officer.

Police still have not made any arrests in McCallum’s death.