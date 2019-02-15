



BOSTON (CBS) — The ongoing legal battle between Colin Kaepernick and the NFL has been resolved. We just don’t know exactly how.

The NFL and Kaepernick’s lawyer announced Friday afternoon in a joint statement that the grievance filed by Kaepernick and Eric Reid has been resolved, but the details of the matter remain sealed by order of a confidentiality agreement.

“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL,” the statement said. “As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.”

Even the NFL Players’ Association was not informed of the details, though the union lent support to Kaepernick returning to the NFL as a player.

The exact details of the case are unlikely to make it out to the public, but speculation immediately began that sensitive material that would not shine a positive light on the NFL would have seen the light of day without a resolution like this.

NFL likely is paying BIG money to keep secret any deposition transcripts, text messages, emails, etc. that may have shown an effort by the league office to discourage teams from signing Kaepernick. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 15, 2019

The NFL has found a way to dodge discovery in open court consistently, and that had to be a huge factor in settling with Kaepernick/Reid. The closer you got to that, the more likely the payout was coming. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 15, 2019

When two parties "resolve the pending grievances" and there is a "confidentiality agreement" with "no further comment" what it means is someone got a big pile of money to go away and agreed to leave. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 15, 2019

More on this…the final hearing in Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid's joint collusion case versus the #NFL was set to take place this month. The settlement was reached prior to presenting final evidence in front of arbitrator Stephen Burbank. https://t.co/AhFPv8zKEK — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 15, 2019

Kaepernick got paid big time — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) February 15, 2019

Kaepernick highest paid quarterback in NFL history. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) February 15, 2019

Number NFL team officials are speculating to me is the NFL paid Kaepernick in the $60 to $80 million range. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) February 15, 2019

Back in November 2017, it was reported that a number of owners — including Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones — were asked to turn over their cell phone records and email communications as part of the deposition process.

Reid was signed by the Panthers during the 2018 season, while Kaepernick has remained without an NFL job since the end of the 2016 season.

While the public will never know for certain what such communications might have included, and while the exact details of the settlement agreement won’t be made public, the reasonable conclusion drawn by most reporters following this case is that the league agreed to pay a sum of money to both Kaepernick and Reid in order to keep those details private.