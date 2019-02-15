



FITCHBURG (CBS) – A worker at the Great Wolf Lodge water park in Fitchburg is charged with raping a co-worker at the resort earlier this week.

Darren Ngabe, 23, of Fitchburg, was ordered held on $2,500 bail after his arraignment Wednesday in Fitchburg District Court. He was also told to stay away from the alleged victim and the complex.

According to court documents, Ngabe invited the 17-year-old girl to a hotel room at the lodge early Wednesday morning and raped her. She ran off when Ngabe went to take a shower. She found another co-worker and reported what happened. A manager then called Fitchburg police and Ngabe was arrested.

The teen told police she was “intimidated by the suspect’s body language, his refusal to stop his advances and the physical size of the suspect,” according to the documents.

“We have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to issues of this nature, and are assisting local authorities with their investigation,” a spokesman for Great Wolf Lodge told WBZ-TV in a statement. “We have suspended the employee under police investigation and extended our support to the other pack member involved. Due to this being an active investigation, we cannot go into further detail and ask that any additional questions be directed to the Fitchburg Police Department.”

Ngabe is due back in court March 12. He is not allowed to leave Massachusetts and was ordered to surrender his passport.

Great Wolf Lodge has 17 locations in the U.S. and one in Canada. The Fitchburg resort is the only one in New England.