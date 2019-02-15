



BOSTON (CBS) – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts is about to get a new president.

Five months after the Merrimack Valley gas line explosions, the utility announced Friday that current president Steve Bryant will retire, effective May 1.

Chief Operating Officer Mark Kempic will take over as president then. He’ll keep the COO title as well.

A young man was killed and dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed in the September 13 explosions and fires in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover. Many residents were without gas service into December.