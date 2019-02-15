



BOSTON (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts has filed a lawsuit demanding information about a contract for a section of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border that President Donald Trump said his administration gave out.

The Republican president tweeted in December that he “just gave out a 115 mile long contract for another large section of the Wall in Texas.”

The ACLU days later filed a public records request seeking information about the contract. The lawsuit filed Friday says it has yet to receive any requested documents.

The ACLU says it wants to know if Trump was telling the truth.

The group also sought documents about the contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The lawsuit says it was told the Corps of Engineers doesn’t have any such records.

