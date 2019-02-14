



BOSTON (CBS) – Love is in the air. From lovers skating for two on Boston Common to enjoying a romantic stroll. Charles Street’s cobbled sidewalks and tucked away restaurants offered last minute Valentine’s Day shoppers plenty of options.

From the time they opened their doors at 10 in the morning, Beacon Hill Chocolates maintained a steady stream of customers. Lovers grabbed sweets for their sweethearts. Employee Donna Gaspar told WBZ “Everyone loves Beacon Hill Chocolates.”

Alisha Williams of Roxbury agrees. “My husband loves it, so this is my Valentine’s place to come,” she said. Williams also grabbed her three children a treat, as well.

Delucas, Beacon Hill’s one stop shop, offered everything from flowers to fine wine. Wine that can cost upwards of $1000 a bottle. Owner Virgil Aiello said, “We have quite a selection of wine, fresh meat [and] vegetables. We have a cook who can prepare a meal for someone, if they would like it.”

According to the National Retail Federation, the average consumer is expected spend nearly $162 on Valentine’s Day. That’s up 13% from last year.

“Wow, that’s a lot of chocolates and flowers right?” a Boston man asked, after disclosing he spent $182 on his partner’s gift.

And don’t feel bad for those without a “Plus 1.” Caroline Forsey of Beacon Hill told WBZ her single friends and her are still celebrating the day. “I guess because we didn’t want to feel lame that we were single. And we wanted to do something fun. Kind of, just like, to reclaim the holiday, as like, a fun girls tradition that we can keep going with.”