  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Snow Plow Crash, West Roxbury


WEST ROXBURY (CBS) – Three people were hurt in a violent collision between a snow plow and a car in West Roxbury early Thursday morning.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. on Washington Street near the Dedham line.

Boston EMS told WBZ-TV three people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

The plow and car crashed on on Washington Street near the Dedham line. (WBZ-TV)

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash, which destroyed the car.

Both vehicles were towed away about five hours after the crash.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s