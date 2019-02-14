



WEST ROXBURY (CBS) – Three people were hurt in a violent collision between a snow plow and a car in West Roxbury early Thursday morning.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. on Washington Street near the Dedham line.

Boston EMS told WBZ-TV three people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash, which destroyed the car.

Both vehicles were towed away about five hours after the crash.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.