



SHERBORN (CBS) – Massachusetts is remembering the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting massacre on the first anniversary Thursday with memorials and tributes.

One of the most poignant is on the front lawn of the Sherborn Unitarian Universalist church in Sherborn.

Seventeen desks sit empty. Each one represents the 17 lives lost on February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Each desk has the name of a victim written on the back.

“In an era of short news cycles, when tragedy of this magnitude gets pushed off the front page by the next disaster or presidential tweet, we resist becoming numb to mass shootings and gun violence,” the church wrote on it’s Facebook page.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Alumni of New England will hold a candlelight vigil at 5:30 p.m. at the Parkman Bandstand on Boston Common. They will read the names of the 14 students and 3 staff members who were murdered. That will be followed by 6 minutes and 20 seconds of silence, which was how long the shooting lasted.