Filed Under:Maria Carvalho, Medford

MEDFORD (CBS) – Police are looking for a missing 65-year-old Medford woman who hasn’t been seen since late Wednesday morning.

Maria Carvalho dropped her husband off for work at Costa Fruit and Produce in Charlestown at 11:30 a.m. She hasn’t been seen since.

Marie Carvalho (Courtesy photo)

She left her cell phone at home, and the GPS system on the car she was driving could not be tracked. Carvalho was also not found in area hospitals.

Carvalho was driving a 2015 Black Ford Escape with a license plate number 2SK163. She is about 5’4″ with brown hair and brown eyes.

Medford police are looking for Maria Carvalho, who has been missing since Wednesday. (Medford Police Department)

Police are asking anyone who sees Carvalho or her vehicle to call the Medford Police Department at 781-395-1212

