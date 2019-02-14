



(WBZ) – It’s Jeopardy like you’ve never seen it before. Eighteen of the most elite players to ever take the Jeopardy stage will reunite in a two-week tournament starting February 20. The top prize – $1 million.

The former champions are split into six teams, each led by one of the most popular all-time Jeopardy players. Colby Burnett, Buzzy Cohen, Julia Collins, Ken Jennings, Austin Rogers, and Brad Rutter are those team captains.

So how do you have 18 players on six teams play a single tournament? Each night of the first round, three teams will compete. A player from each team plays in a single round – Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, or Final Jeopardy. Each team competes over two nights in that first round.

The first round winners move on to the finals, where the will be joined by a Wild Card round winner.

Here are your teams:

Team Colby: Colby Burnett, Pam Mueller, and Alan Lin

Team Buzzy: Buzzy Cohen, Alex Jacob, and Jennifer Giles

Team Julia: Julia Collins, Ben Ingram, and Seth Wilson

Team Ken: Ken Jennings, Matt Jackson, and Monica Thieu

Team Austin: Austin Rogers, Roger Craig, and Leonard Cooper

Team Brad: Brad Rutter, Larissa Kelly, and David Madden

The winning team will split a $1 million prize; second place splits $300,000 and $100,000 for third place.

You can watch the Jeopardy All-Star Games weeknights at 7:30 on WBZ-TV, starting February 20.