BOSTON (CBS) – The iconic Durgin-Park in Faneuil Hall is auctioning off about 200 pieces of memorabilia, including some of its advertising signs and décor.

(WBZ-TV)

The restaurant closed for good last month. It originally opened in 1827 and was the second-oldest restaurant in Boston.

It gained a reputation for its good-hearted waitresses being nearly as “fresh” as its fish.

A sign from Durgin-Park (Photo credit: Central Mass. Auctions)

A preview of the items up for auction will be at the restaurant Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. See more photos and information on the auction here.

