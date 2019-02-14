



BOSTON (CBS) – The iconic Durgin-Park in Faneuil Hall is auctioning off about 200 pieces of memorabilia, including some of its advertising signs and décor.

The restaurant closed for good last month. It originally opened in 1827 and was the second-oldest restaurant in Boston.

It gained a reputation for its good-hearted waitresses being nearly as “fresh” as its fish.

A preview of the items up for auction will be at the restaurant Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. See more photos and information on the auction here.