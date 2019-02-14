  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Fire, Brighton


BRIGHTON (CBS) – A four-alarm fire broke out at an elderly housing complex in Brighton Thursday morning and several people had to be rescued on ladder trucks.

It’s at the Patricia White Apartments on Washington Street.

(Photo credit: Boston Fire Dept.)

The Boston Fire Department said smoke was showing when they arrived at the five-story building around 8 a.m.

Windows on several floors were shattered by firefighters and multiple ladder trucks were called in to help rescue residents.

There’s no word yet on injuries or a cause.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s