



BRIGHTON (CBS) – A four-alarm fire broke out at an elderly housing complex in Brighton Thursday morning and several people had to be rescued on ladder trucks.

It’s at the Patricia White Apartments on Washington Street.

The Boston Fire Department said smoke was showing when they arrived at the five-story building around 8 a.m.

Windows on several floors were shattered by firefighters and multiple ladder trucks were called in to help rescue residents.

Companies are taking occupants out over ladders . Major evacuation process taking place a 4th Alarm ordered. pic.twitter.com/XLJDynzr02 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 14, 2019

There’s no word yet on injuries or a cause.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.