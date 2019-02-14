



(Hoodline) – A lot goes into choosing a pizza — even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious.

Fortunately, Cambridge boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture.

1. Area Four

Photo: marie g./Yelp

First up is the Port – Area 4’s Area Four, situated at 500 Technology Square With four stars out of 857 reviews on Yelp, the bar and traditional American spot, serving pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

2. Pinocchios Pizza & Subs

Photo: allie s./Yelp

Riverside’s Pinocchios Pizza & Subs, located at 74 Winthrop St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and more four stars out of 657 reviews.

3. Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza

photo: donald s./yelp

Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, a spot to score pizza, salads and fast food in East Cambridge, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 179 Yelp reviews. Head over to One Canal Park to see for yourself.

4. Basta Pasta Trattoria

Over in Riverside, check out Basta Pasta Trattoria, which has earned four stars out of 434 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, at 319 Western Ave.