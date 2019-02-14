BOSTON (CBS) — Al Horford would like the Film Academy to consider a late entry for this year’s “Best Actor” award: Pistons forward Blake Griffin.

The usually reserved Celtics forward was slapped with a rare Flagrant-1 foul in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s victory over the Pistons after colliding with Griffin as the two went for a loose ball. Horford was attempting to break up an indbounds pass to Griffin, when his right arm hit Griffin’s head. The Pistons forward did his best to sell the contact, dramatically spinning before collapsing to the hardwood. He remained on the floor with his hand over his face before slowly picking himself up.

It prompted one of the 436 video reviews that took place during Wednesday night’s 108-100 Celtics win, and ended with Horford getting hit with his first flagrant of the season. His reaction after the officials came to that conclusion was priceless.

How we are all feeling with these refs tonight… pic.twitter.com/aDRVFRZiTd — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 14, 2019

After the win, Horford gave Griffin a round of applause.

“Man, that was, Blake is a great actor,” Horford said. “He’s a great actor. I was going for the ball and he sold it well. So yeah. I don’t think that was a flagrant foul.”

Horford has been hit with a grand total of six flagrants in his career, four of which have come in his three years with the Celtics. Add in the fact that he was hit with a technical foul during Tuesday night’s win in Philadelphia, and this is a rare stretch for the Boston forward.

What isn’t rare is Horford having a solid all-around performance. He nearly logged a triple down in Boston’s second straight win, finishing with 17 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. It was quite the follow-up after Horford frustrated Philly big man Joel Embiid on Tuesday night, filling the stat sheet with 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals against the 76ers.

Embiid had some choice words for referees after Tuesday’s game. While flummoxed by his flagrant on Wednesday, Horford isn’t one to toss around any naughty words when it comes to officials. He’d much rather let his play do the talking.