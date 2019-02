ANDOVER (CBS) – A 6-year-old girl was injured when ice fell from a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon on Interstate 495 North.

According to state police, a large piece of ice flew off the truck and smashed the windshield of the car the girl was in. The child was transported to Lawrence General Hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident, but a witness did give police the license plate number of the tractor-trailer.