



AUSTIN, Texas (CBS) — Grocery shoppers should prepare to pay more at Whole Foods as prices have reportedly gone up on hundreds of items in the store.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the cost of more than 500 different offerings, including soap, snacks, ice cream and home and skincare products, has increased. The newspaper says inflation is being blamed for the price hike that ranges from 10 cents to a few dollars.

Whole Foods confirmed the news in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch.

“Like all grocers, Whole Foods Market has experienced increased costs from suppliers due to materials, labor and transportation, and we’ve absorbed much of the inflation,” the company said. “We remain committed to continuing to lower prices with Amazon as we deliver on our mission to make high-quality, natural and organic food more affordable and accessible.”

Amazon bought Whole Foods in 2017 and immediately lowered prices on some grocery store staples.