



WHITMAN (CBS) – Several families were forced out into the cold after an apartment building went up in flames in Whitman Wednesday night.

Scott Hunter could only watch as he lost his home. “We just lost everything, I’ve been here since 2004, I don’t know,” he said.

When Hunter realized something was wrong he rushed to save his nephew.

“I heard and I smelled something so I went right for him first, he’s only two years old,” Hunter said.

Six families lived in the multi-family house on Commercial Street. Everyone managed to get out.

When Whitman firefighters arrived, the fire was already shooting out a second floor window. Lynn Rivard spoke with the woman who lived there.

“The electricity went out and then she said she heard a pop,” Rivard said.

Firefighters say the more than 100-year-old house went up quickly. As much water as they put on, the fire kept burning.

Whitman Deputy Chief Joe Feeney said the biggest challenges were water supply and the age of the house.

Neighbors directly next door stayed outside concerned about the fire spreading.

Scott Hunter continued staring as crews tried to stop a fire that had already taken everything he owned.

“Just heartbroken, you know, it just happened so quick,” said Hunter.

More than 40 firefighters battle the fire. They are still working to determine the exact cause.