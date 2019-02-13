



(MARE) – Ezra is a thirteen-year-old girl of Cape Verdean heritage. Ezra is usually laid back and quiet until you get her talking about her favorite topics: Monster High and the robotics club she belongs to at her Boys and Girls Club! Ezra enjoys reading, writing and drawing. She has a great imagination for writing her own stories and is an excellent writer. Those who know Ezra best say she loves to please others. She does well in school and has recently been on the honor roll.

Ezra is ready for adoption and will need to maintain monthly visits with her siblings whom she is unable to be placed with. Ezra expresses wanting a family with a mom therefore her social worker is honoring this wish and seeking any type of family with at least one female parent.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

