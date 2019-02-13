Filed Under:Mikey Hafner, Valentines Day


ROCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A boy from New Hampshire is hoping to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a card from every state.

Eleven-year-old Mikey Hafner, Jr. was diagnosed with autism last year.

Mikey Hafner, Jr. (Photo credit: Rebecca Hafner)

Over the last few months, he started having behavioral issues, according to his family, so he is currently at Hampstead Hospital.

Mikey’s mom says he got upset when he realized he wouldn’t be able to celebrate Valentine’s Day at school with his friends, so she created the public Facebook group “Valentine’s Day Cards For Mikey.”

You can send the cards to:

Mikey Hafner, Jr.
PO Box 826
Rochester, NH 03866

