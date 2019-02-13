Filed Under:Instagram, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Super Bowl, Tom Brady


BOSTON (CBS) — After Tom Brady won his fourth Super Bowl following the 2014 season, the Patriots quarterback was invited to Fenway Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day that following April. The quarterback’s shirt, which featured only a massive stenciled number five, sent a message loud and clear that Brady was on to the next one.

Now, less than two weeks after winning his sixth Super Bowl, Brady is once again on the next one.

On Instagram, the Patriots posted a picture of Brady from the championship parade. In it, Brady is proudly holding up six fingers while wearing his TB12-themed “6” shirt. But in the comments, Brady made it pretty clear that he’s now officially moved past the whole celebration of No. 6.

View this post on Instagram

#TomTuesday 👌👌

A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on

Brady left a comment with two emojis: A hand holding up all five fingers, and another hand holding up two more.

Tom Brady’s Instagram comment (Screen shot from Instagram/@Patriots)

Despite unprecedented success, there’s just no satisfying Tom Brady.

Tom Brady celebrates during the Patriots’ parade following their Super Bowl LIII win. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

He always wants more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s