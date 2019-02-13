



BOSTON (CBS) — After Tom Brady won his fourth Super Bowl following the 2014 season, the Patriots quarterback was invited to Fenway Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day that following April. The quarterback’s shirt, which featured only a massive stenciled number five, sent a message loud and clear that Brady was on to the next one.

Now, less than two weeks after winning his sixth Super Bowl, Brady is once again on the next one.

On Instagram, the Patriots posted a picture of Brady from the championship parade. In it, Brady is proudly holding up six fingers while wearing his TB12-themed “6” shirt. But in the comments, Brady made it pretty clear that he’s now officially moved past the whole celebration of No. 6.

Brady left a comment with two emojis: A hand holding up all five fingers, and another hand holding up two more.

Despite unprecedented success, there’s just no satisfying Tom Brady.

He always wants more.