



MEDFORD (CBS/AP) — Tufts University is trying to find out who posted what some say are anti-Semitic flyers outside a Jewish organization on campus.

More than two dozen flyers depicting militarized pigs were found stuck outside the Granoff Family Hillel Center Tuesday.

One poster featured cartoon images of pigs holding guns and called for the destruction of the “Israeli Apartheid Forces.”

Many of the images date to the 1960’s and the Black Panther Party, but Rabbi Naftali Brawer says some were posted on Hillel windows facing inward, and “we were clearly targeted as a Jewish center.”

“That’s being investigated. We have no reports of these flyers having been posted elsewhere on campus, only at the Hillel,” Tufts spokesman Patrick Collins told WBZ-TV.

Brawer told WBZ it was a “cowardly and shameful act.” He said his first priority is to support the students and “we will do what we do best at Hillel, and that is to combat hate, prejudice and ignorance by celebrating diversity, difference and dialogue.”

The Tufts Hillel Facebook page urged members of the community to stand up against hate.

Tufts President Anthony Monaco called the posters “profoundly disturbing and hurtful.”

“Our Jewish students, faculty, and staff, and all those who participate in Hillel programs, have my support as members of our community,” he said in a statement to students. “Please join me in supporting them, and in condemning any act of intolerance on campus.”

