Filed Under:Justin Fairfax, Rachael Rollins, Vanessa Tyson


BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s top prosecutor has offered to investigate allegations that Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax sexually assaulted a woman in 2004, if the woman files a criminal complaint.

A spokesman for Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Wednesday that the prosecutor has sent a letter to a law firm representing Vanessa Tyson, pledging to provide a safe and supportive environment if she wants to discuss the matter with law enforcement.

Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Tyson publicly accused Fairfax this month of forcing her to perform oral sex in his hotel room at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston. Fairfax denied assaulting Tyson, describing their encounter as consensual.

Rollins spokesman Jake Wark would not say whether the prosecutor has received a response to her offer.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s