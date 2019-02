FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – The Framingham Fire Department is fighting a fire that broke out at Windsor Green condominiums Wednesday afternoon.

The fire began in a nearby shed and moved to the the building. Two teens who were home from school smelled the smoke and called the fire department.

SkyEye captured the firefighters battling the smoke and flames at the two-story condominium complex.

The 200-unit condominium complex was built in 1970.