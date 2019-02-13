



BOSTON (CBS) – The family of 35-year-old Caitlin Clavette, a Milton art teacher who was killed by an airborne manhole cover while driving down Interstate 93, is suing for wrongful death.

The suit was filed on Feb. 11, one day before the three-year anniversary of the accident. It requests damages for pain and suffering.

Clavette was driving down I-93 during morning rush hour when an SUV in front of her drove over a manhole cover, sending it through Clavette’s front windshield. The 200-pound cover, struck Clavette and exited through her rear windshield. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wrongful death suit was filed by Clavette’s brother, Andrew Clavette, and her father, Leo Clavette Jr., both of Winchester. It names the state of Massachusetts, and AECOM, of Chelmsford, and Green International Affiliates, of Westford, the two companies that had contracts for the inspection of the I-93 Central Corridor, where the accident happened.

The Clavette family is naming the companies and the state in the wrongful death due to negligence portion of the suit. However, only AECOM and Green International Affiliates are named in portion of the suit alleging wrongful death due to “gross negligence, recklessness and willful and wanton misconduct.”

After the accident, Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials said they found no major issues when they inspected 919 manhole covers, sewage drainage system grates and covers for electrical panels. MassDOT said “out of an abundance of caution,” crews took action on 65 pieces of equipment.