



BOSTON (CBS) – Two dogs found on Interstate 495 in Merrimac Wednesday morning are home safe with their family.

“Sad yet happy to say Luna and Lovie just found their Papa! Or he found them actually. He just came and got them. Looks like they have a wonderful family and life!” good Samaritan Pamela LaRoche said Wednesday night.

The dogs were running loose on the road, when Pamela LaRoche spotted them, stopped her car in the middle of the highway and then got out to stop traffic.

LaRoche told WBZ-TV she knelt down in the highway and was able to get the dogs to come to her. She called State Police, who had her bring them to the barracks in Newbury. From there, they were examined by a veterinarian and turned over to LaRoche for the time being.

She said the dogs are very friendly, but they had no identification.