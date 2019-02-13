Filed Under:Atkinson, New Hampshire, Plaistow


PLAISTOW, N.H.(CBS) – A man who was pulled over for driving an SUV with just three tires in a snowstorm said he had no idea the fourth tire was missing.

(Photo Credit: Plaistow, N.H., Police Department)

Plaistow, New Hampshire police got a call about the Ford Explorer around 6 p.m. during Tuesday’s storm. They pulled the driver over on Route 121 minutes later.

In a Facebook post, police said driver told them he didn’t realize a tire had fallen off. The SUV was towed.

The tire was later found on Main Street in Atkinson and brought to police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s