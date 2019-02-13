



PLAISTOW, N.H.(CBS) – A man who was pulled over for driving an SUV with just three tires in a snowstorm said he had no idea the fourth tire was missing.

Plaistow, New Hampshire police got a call about the Ford Explorer around 6 p.m. during Tuesday’s storm. They pulled the driver over on Route 121 minutes later.

In a Facebook post, police said driver told them he didn’t realize a tire had fallen off. The SUV was towed.

The tire was later found on Main Street in Atkinson and brought to police.