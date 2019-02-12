BOSTON (CBS) — A smoke shop on East Broadway in South Boston is in trouble after undercover police officers were able to buy marijuana there. As a result, the owner of King Smoke Shop and an employee were arrested.

Owner Tanveer Shah, 61, of Bellingham, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana (a class D drug) and THC (a class C drug). Saqib Imran, 38, of Brockton, was also charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Acting on several complaints from members of the community, police launched an investigation. On Monday, an undercover officer was able to buy several marijuana cigarettes from the store, police said.

When a search warrant was obtained, officers were able to find over 60 bags of edible marijuana candies, 67 vials of THC, 26 Moon Rock marijuana candy containers, 95 Marijuana cigarettes, and over $1,000 cash.

The store was temporarily shut down but reopened at noon Tuesday.

Tuesday’s arraignment was postponed until an interpreter is available.