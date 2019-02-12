Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Firefighters battled a five-alarm fire that left one person burned at a two-family home on Perrin Street in Roxbury Tuesday morning.
The Boston Fire Department responded to the two-and-a-half story building at about 9 a.m. The department’s tweeted that firefighters encountered heavy fire on the second floor and attic, and had to order all companies out of the building.
Heavy smoke could be seen over the neighborhood. The smoke conditions made visibility tough for firefighters, the department said.
Even an hour after fire broke out, firefighters were still battling flames.
One resident had to be taken to the hospital for burns. Nine people were living at the building at the time. Damage is estimated at $750,000.