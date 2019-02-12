BOSTON (CBS) – Firefighters battled a five-alarm fire that left one person burned at a two-family home on Perrin Street in Roxbury Tuesday morning.

The Boston Fire Department responded to the two-and-a-half story building at about 9 a.m. The department’s tweeted that firefighters encountered heavy fire on the second floor and attic, and had to order all companies out of the building.

This is a 2 family 2 1/2 story building address 27 and 29 Perrin St . Heavy smoke conditions making visibility tough . The 4 alarm was struck. pic.twitter.com/fhRuSeSMIK — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 12, 2019

Heavy smoke could be seen over the neighborhood. The smoke conditions made visibility tough for firefighters, the department said.

Even an hour after fire broke out, firefighters were still battling flames.

1 hour later fire burning through the roof of 27-29 Perrin St . A collapse zone has been set up. pic.twitter.com/jA0wMCx0RG — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 12, 2019

One resident had to be taken to the hospital for burns. Nine people were living at the building at the time. Damage is estimated at $750,000.