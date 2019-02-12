



DEDHAM (CBS) – Papa Gino’s and D’Angelo restaurants are set for a makeover following the sale of their parent company.

The company once known as PGHC Holdings is now New England Authentic Eats. The acquisition by private equity investment firm Wynnchurch Capital was finalized Monday.

About 95 Papa Gino’s and D’Angelo locations suddenly closed last fall, surprising employees.

Executives say they will be “modernizing the restaurants” with a team led by industry veterans who have worked for Papa John’s, Pizza Hut, Domino’s and Subway.

“The company is focused on food quality and service, with a top-to-bottom look at everything from cooking equipment to the menu to the restaurants themselves,” a press release stated. “It will implement a comprehensive, ongoing employee training program and is updating restaurant interiors.”

Favorite menu items like Papa Gino’s pizza and D’Angelo’s original Steak & Cheese will remain.

Papa Gino’s was founded in 1961 in East Boston as Piece O’ Pizza. It changed its name to Papa Gino’s in 1968 and expanded throughout Boston, other parts of Massachusetts and Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. There are still about 100 locations in New England.