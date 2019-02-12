LAWRENCE (CBS) — Thirteen people were forced out of their home after a fire broke out on Forest Street in Lawrence overnight. The fire department responded to the house around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Fire Chief Brian Moriarty, the call initially reported the fire started in an electrical outlet.

Lawrence firefighters are working to contain this 3 alarm fire on Forest Street. Everyone is out of the house. One woman says she lost everything. @wbz pic.twitter.com/q9IAKwwoG2 — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) February 12, 2019

Flames traveled through the walls in the back of the house and up to the third floor. Crews were eventually called out of the house to attack the fire with hoses from the outside only, Moriarty said.

Not only was the fire difficult to put out, but cold temperatures created icy conditions.

Firefighters blocked off the ice-covered road with caution tape.

“We’re on a hill and it’s freezing, so as the water comes out and runs down the hill, we get a big ice skating rink,” Moriarty said.

He added another concern: “Any time we have a fire in this city, the houses are so close together we worry about exposure.”

The road is now so icy the van here to help residents just slid into the fire services command center. @wbz pic.twitter.com/nXBJz8001T — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) February 12, 2019

One woman told WBZ-TV her family didn’t hear the smoke detectors. “Someone came down to knock on her door because she was asleep, she didn’t know what was going on until the lady from the second floor came down, knocked on the door. ‘Come out, come out, the house is on fire!'” one woman explained.

Fortunately, no one was injured.