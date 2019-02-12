BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci, Danton Heinen and Brad Marchand each scored during a four-minute span at the end of the first period and the Boston Bruins beat the Blackhawks 6-3 on Tuesday night to snap Chicago’s seven-game winning streak.

Krejci scored again in the third period, when Marchand picked up his third assist, to help the Bruins win for the fifth time in six games. Jake DeBrusk and Heinen each had a goal and two assists, and Tuukka Rask stopped 23 shots for Boston. Peter Cehlarik also scored for Boston, and Patrice Bergeron had a pair of assists.

Collin Delia made 31 saves, and Alex DeBrincat and Duncan Keith scored for Chicago, which hadn’t lost since Jan. 17. Patrick Kane had an assist for the 14th straight game, tying Stan Mikita for the longest assist streak in the history of the Original Six franchise.

DeBrincat scored about four minutes into the game. But Krejci tied it with about five minutes left in the period and Heinen gave Boston the lead less than a minute later. Marchand made it 3-1 with 61 seconds left in the first. DeBrusk gave Boston a 4-1 lead late in the second.

Notes: The Bruins have not lost in regulation in eight games. … Marchand has points in five straight games. … DeBrincat has points in nine straight games.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Host the Devils on Thursday.

Bruins: Visit the Ducks on Friday.

