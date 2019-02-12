



BOSTON (Hoodline) – With Valentine’s Day just days away, are you looking for the top florists in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top florists in Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for florists.

1. Chaba Florists

Photo: john l./Yelp

Topping the list is Chaba Florists. Located at 71 Stuart St. (between Tremont Street and Eliot Place) in Chinatown, the florist is the highest rated florist in Boston, boasting five stars out of 90 reviews on Yelp.

2. Lotus Designs Florist

Photo: ashley t./Yelp

Next up is South End’s Lotus Designs Florist, situated at 977 Tremont St. (between Benton and Hammond streets). With five stars out of 66 reviews on Yelp, the florist has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Jayne’s Flowers

Downtown’s Jayne’s Flowers, located at 0 Post Office Square, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the florist five stars out of 53 reviews.

4. Winston Flowers – Back Bay

Photo: winston flowers – back bay/Yelp

Winston Flowers – Back Bay, a florist and floral designer spot in Back Bay, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 126 Yelp reviews. Head over to 131 Newbury St. (between Clarendon and Dartmouth streets) to see for yourself.

5. New Leaf Flores

Photo: joslyn A./Yelp

Over in Jamaica Plain, check out New Leaf Flores, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 65 reviews on Yelp. You can find the florist at 601 Centre St. (between Pond Street and Parley Avenue).