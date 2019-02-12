



BOSTON (CBS) — Antonio Brown is ready to do what he wants. In the big picture, that means getting out of Pittsburgh. In the short term, it means posting a really cool video attached to a farewell message on Twitter.

The all-world receiver said bon voyage to “SteelerNation” on Tuesday, saying it’s “time to move on and move forward.” The accompanying video includes the repeated line, “Now I do what I want.”

Thank you SteelerNation for a big 9 years…time to move on and forward……….✌🏽 #NewDemands pic.twitter.com/fbIoFNdqK4 — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 12, 2019

As far as farewell videos go, that’s some pretty cool stuff.

Only … there’s a slight problem with Brown’s goodbye message.

He’s not actually gone yet.

Immediately after Brown tweeted the video and message, the NFL’s information distributors jumped into action to try to discover if a trade was developing or if Brown was going to be released soon. Unanimously, the reporters (all likely contacting the same source) all said that no such movement was coming.

Antonio Brown has not been traded nor has he been released. But Brown wants a trade and he officially has requested that from the Steelers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2019

Per source, there have been no recent developments between Antonio Brown and the Steelers. However, Brown previously has asked for a trade and still wants one. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 12, 2019

What does the Antonio Brown song mean? Not much new. The #Steelers WR has requested a trade and would like a fresh start, source said, but the team has not yet granted that request. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2019

Got it.

Ultimately, it seems as though the Steelers will be left with no choice but to trade the 30-year-old, who led the NFL with 15 touchdown receptions last season and led the league in receiving yards the year prior.

The bizarre scenario just works to accentuate what was a disastrous year for the Steelers organization. The team was upset at home in the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Jaguars, essentially froze out and lost in-his-prime All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell for the season over contract disagreements, inexplicably missed the postseason despite a 7-2-1 record through 10 weeks, and now stands to lose their All-Pro receiver after he reportedly chucked footballs at teammates and then more or less skipped the team’s must-win Week 17 game.

What a mess.

Where it goes from here is anybody’s guess, but one Hall of Fame receiver is willing to offer some advice.

If so!! He’s gonna have to get his ab-game right & tight!! Sponsored by: Waffle House 😉 Hey AB, hit my line. Call me 🤙🏾 https://t.co/tdyjKfaagk — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 12, 2019

We can only hope it gets to that point.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.