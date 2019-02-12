BOSTON (CBS) — While pitchers and catchers report for duty in Fort Myers, Florida on Tuesday, Red Sox fans have to wait a little while longer for actual baseball.

But if you’re looking to scratch that itch, MLB Network has a special just for you. They’re debuting a documentary on Red Sox manager Alex Cora on Tuesday night, giving fans an in-depth look at Cora’s first season on the Boston bench, which of course, ended with a World Series title.

The documentary, titled “Alex Cora: The Making of a Champion,” features an extensive interview with the Boston skipper conducted by baseball writer Tom Verducci. It also includes interviews with Cora’s family, touching on the his early life in Caguas, Puerto Rico, and the significance of him becoming the first Puerto Rican-born manager to win the World Series.

To understand the journey of @RedSox manager @ac13alex, you must start from the beginning in Caguas, Puerto Rico. #AlexCora premieres Tuesday at 9pm ET. pic.twitter.com/tH5bOIVrqT — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 11, 2019

The special also features interviews with many of Cora’s Red Sox players, who touch upon several of the manager’s decisions throughout the 2018 season. We also get a look at Cora’s speech following Boston’s 18-inning loss in L.A. in Game 3 of the Fall Classic.

“Alex Cora: The Making of a Champion” is part of the MLB Network present series, and will debut Tuesday night at 9 p.m.