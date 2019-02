BOXBORO (CBS) – A car crash on Route 495 South left one person dead early Tuesday morning.

Phong Le, 41, of Melrose, was thrown from his Mercedes Benz after it veered to the left and struck a guardrail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police investigating 1 car fatal crash Rt 495 South, South of Exit 28 #Boxborough at 1:35 a.m. Operator determined deceased at the scene. Left and Middle travel lanes reopened at 5am. #MAtraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 12, 2019

It is unclear what caused Le’s car to go off the road. No other cars were involved.

The left and middle travel lanes were closed for about three-and-a-half hours as police investigated. They were reopened at about 5 a.m.