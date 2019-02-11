BOSTON (CBS) — It took the police work of several communities to catch the man who is believed to be responsible for dozens of break-ins. Jargle Soto-Suazo, 33, of Roxbury, is accused of breaking into more than 50 homes in Arlington, Medford, Winchester, Quincy, Watertown, and Brookline since September.

When Brookline residents heard of his arrest last Thursday, they were relieved.

“It’s scary, I mean, this is a safe neighborhood in general,” said Jayne Goldman, who has lived in town for two decades.

In a Brookline courtroom Monday, Soto-Suazo wore a black hoodie and handcuffs as he entered a not-guilty plea.

Detectives said his footprints and DNA were all found in at least one burglarized home.

Police recovered a blue pry tool with white paint chip markings, a flashlight, and gloves after searching Soto-Suazo’s car.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that the defendant entered the residences through second story windows between 4:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. using a pry bar. In several instances, residents of the homes were present during the break-ins,” a statement from Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

Numerous stolen items including a Rolex, an Ipad, jewelry, and $4,000 in cash, were also found in Soto-Suazo’s possession, police said.

Soto-Suazo is no stranger to law enforcement. According to prosecutors, while he was in court, several surrounding communities were investigating his potential involvement in other break-ins.

Quincy police alone are accusing him of 23 break-ins.

Soto-Suazo faced a long list of charges related to 19 burglaries at his arraignment Monday. They include breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony, attempted breaking and entering, possession of burglarious tools and receiving stolen property. Additional charges are likely.

He is being held on $40,000 cash bail. Should he make bail, Soto-Suazo must surrender his passport and wear a GPS monitoring bracelet. He is due back in court on March 11.