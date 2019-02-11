



BOSTON (CBS) — A preliminary settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit connected to exploding washing machines. Samsung recalled the high-efficiency top-load washing machines in 2016 after nine injuries were reported.

Three major retailers, Home Depot, Best Buy, and Lowes were also named in the lawsuit.

The federal class-action lawsuit claimed Samsung has known about the issue for years. According to Consumer Reports, Samsung denies all of the allegations in the preliminary settlement.

In one reported incident, a man says his washing machine “exploded” after his wife put in a small load of laundry.

Find out if your washing machine is included by entering the model and serial number here. They were sold from March 2011 to November 2016.

For more information, or to see if you can file a claim even if you no longer have the machine, visit the settlement website.