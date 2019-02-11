BOSTON (AP) — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has dropped a nickel in the past week, to its lowest level in 18 months.

AAA Northeast reports Monday that self-serve, regular is now selling for an average of $2.34 per gallon.

The current Massachusetts price is 7 cents higher than the national average, but 22 cents lower than in the in-state average a year ago.

AAA’s latest survey found a wide range of prices for regular, from a low of $2.15 to a high of $3.05 per gallon.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)