



BROCKTON (CBS) – Brockton Animal Control is searching for answers after a “senseless act” of animal cruelty.

They’re asking the public if they know of anyone keeping poultry or livestock on Belair Street in the area of Crickett Road and Rainbow Circle, where an injured bird was found on Feb. 3.

“Red, white and black pieces of material were attached to the bird using safety pins and sewing needles,” animal control wrote in a Facebook post Monday. “These pins and needles were inserted under the skin, into muscle and tissue over the entire body.”

More photos can be seen on animal control’s Facebook page – some of them are graphic.

The bird is recovering in the custody of animal control after getting treatment at a local animal hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 508-580-7835.