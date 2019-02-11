



SOMERVILLE (CBS) — A scholarship fund at Watertown High School has been created in the name of a woman killed by a hit-and-run crash Friday. Forty-year-old Allison Donovan was a long-time teacher and administrator, most recently in the Watertown Public School system.

Donovan was a Burlington native but had been a resident of Somerville for the past 15 years, according to her obituary.

Police believe Donovan was with another woman in the crosswalk of Powder House Boulevard and Hardan Road around 7:16 p.m. when she was fatally struck. The other woman was treated for injuries and has since been released.

Donovan was a teacher in Burlington for years before going to Watertown to teach, become a curriculum coordinator and an interim principal. She was a principal for an elementary school in Melrose for two years before returning to the Watertown school system as a coordinator.

“Nothing made Allison happier when she would see children excited about a topic being discussed, wanting to learn more, and seeing their eyes light up because they understood a subject. Allison received so much joy as a teacher and administrator and her spirit will live on in the teachers and students whom she stimulated and helped form a strong educational foundation required to help children progress as students and young adults,” said her obituary.

She also loved the outdoors and traveling.

Donovan leaves behind many family members, including her parents, a brother, a sister-in-law, and multiple nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home in Burlington on Wednesday, Feb. 13 from 4p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass will be held at St. Margaret’s Church in Burlington on Thursday, Feb. 14 at 3:30 p.m. The following burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the obituary asks for donations to the Allison Donovan Memorial Scholarship in her name at the Watertown High School Scholarship Program.