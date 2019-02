ROCKPORT (CBS) — An active duty firefighter in Rockport has passed away after a long battle with lung disease, Fire Chief James Doyle announced Sunday. Lt. Kris Juncker Jr. was 38 years old.

Having joined the department when he was 18, Juncker served the town for more than two decades.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica, and father, Kris Juncker Sr.

Arrangements have not been finalized at this time.