



BOSTON (CBS) – WBZ TV’s Anaridis Rodriguez talked to the folks at Shultz’s Guest House in Dedham Sunday about some very cute puppies.

Three puppies came to the studio this weekend in their New England Patriots onesies.

Blitz is a three-and-a-half-month old Ridgeback mix who was rescued from a high volume shelter in Tennessee.

Delaney, the only boy in the group, is a Miniature Pinscher mix.

Dora the Explorer, a Corgi mix, is at the shelter with her sister.

For more on these dogs and advice on being a responsible pet owner, watch the video above.

For more on Shultz’s Guest House visit their website.