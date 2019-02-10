Filed Under:Anaridis Rodriguez, Dedham, Pet Parade, Shultz’s Guest House


BOSTON (CBS) – WBZ TV’s Anaridis Rodriguez talked to the folks at Shultz’s Guest House in Dedham Sunday about some very cute puppies.

Three puppies came to the studio this weekend in their New England Patriots onesies.

Blitz is a three-and-a-half-month old Ridgeback mix who was rescued from a high volume shelter in Tennessee.

Blitz. (WBZ-TV)

Delaney, the only boy in the group, is a Miniature Pinscher mix.

Delaney. (WBZ-TV)

Dora the Explorer, a Corgi mix, is at the shelter with her sister.

Dora the Explorer. (WBZ-TV)

For more on these dogs and advice on being a responsible pet owner, watch the video above.

For more on Shultz’s Guest House visit their website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s