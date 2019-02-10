WEATHER ALERT:Winter Storm Coming Tuesday Afternoon
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe 61st Annual Grammy Awards
    11:30 PMWBZ News
    12:00 AMSports Final
    12:30 AMSports Final OT
    01:00 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brockton, Jim Smith, Local TV, Water Main Break

BROCKTON (CBS) — A Brockton neighborhood spent Sunday without water after an overnight water main break. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. near North Main Street and Upland Road.

“It’s a ruptured 18-inch water main,” explained DPW Commissioner Lawrence Rowley. Around 50 homes and businesses were impacted.

“The age that’s on the pipe is 1936. It’s old infrastructure and that’s what happened,” Rowley continued. “We did find it. It’s just a matter now of excavating it out and putting it back together which we’re doing now.”

Those who did not lose water services completely discovered their water was brown and had low pressure.

Steve Britton said, “We had to delay making dinner until everything got resolved. . . It’s still brown when you flush the bathroom toilet it’s still brown.” He was doing his best to be patient, though.

The winter weather did not make the recovery process any easier for DPW crews. “The infrastructure is aging, not just in this city but everywhere. Then you get the cold weather, you get the frost, you get a little movement in the ground, it just snaps,” said Rowley.

Service was expected to return to normal around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s