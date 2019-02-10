



BOSTON (CBS) – Marcus Morris feels the pain of Boston Celtics fans. He’s not having any fun this season either.

A dejected Morris ripped the team after the Celtics blew a 28-point lead to the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday and then got booed off the Garden court by their own fans.

“We don’t have no attitude. We don’t have no toughness. We ain’t having fun. It’s going to be a long season,” Morris told reporters after the game.

▶️ Marcus Morris Sr. keeps it real about the Celtics loss and how he feels the team has been playing lately pic.twitter.com/AakcU4ag7i — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 10, 2019

“I watch all these other teams around the league and guys are up on the bench, they’re jumping on the court, they’re doing all other stuff that looks like they’re enjoying their teammates’ success. They’re enjoying everything and they’re playing together and they’re playing to win. And when I look at us, I just see a bunch of individuals,” he said.

Morris said there’s been no joy this season, even recently when the Celtics ran off 9 wins in 10 games.

“We have a great team but if it’s not fun and we’re not together then how can you win?” he said. “It hasn’t been fun for a long time.”

“The goal has to be to win. Bottom line,” he said.

The Celtics, pre-season favorites to win the Eastern Conference, are now in fifth place in the conference with 26 games left in the regular season.

WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche, as you might expect, is still optimistic.

.@celtics fans that are freaking out today with 26 games left… I recall two Boston fan bases that had similar feelings: One went 7-8 over its final 15 reg season games. One was 9-5 and looking at best, a 3rd seed. Both won Championships in the past few months — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) February 10, 2019

The Celtics will play the Sixers in Philadelphia Tuesday night.