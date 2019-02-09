



SOMERVILLE (CBS) – The woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Somerville on Friday night was a Watertown school teacher.

“It is with great sadness that we learned of the unexpected death of Allison Donovan. Ms. Donovan was a long time educator and administrator in the Watertown Public Schools who was loved by students and staff. She brought invaluable knowledge, insights, compassion, and dedication to the district and was passionate about providing students with the best education possible. She will be greatly missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends at this most difficult time,” said Dede Galdston, Superintendent of Watertown Public Schools, in a statement.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Police Chief David Fallon said 40-year-old Allison Donovan, of Somerville, was fatally struck at the intersection of Powder House Boulevard and Hardan Road at about 7:16 p.m. Investigators believe she was in a crosswalk with another woman, who has since been released from the hospital, when they were hit.

Now police are making a public appeal for help to find the driver. They’re looking for a “newer model, full-size black pickup truck with front-end driver’s side damage.” The pickup might be a Ford F-150 and has a black cover over the truck bed.

Anyone who might have information that could help identify the driver can call Somerville police at 617-625-1600 ext. 7250 or 7254. Tips can also be texted to TIP411 (begin text message with 617spd).

Galdston said the schools have a “well-developed protocol” in place to support students and faculty.